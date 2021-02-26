Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Announce Collaborative Album

Music fanatics here is some awesome news! Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak has formed a band and made an album! The news was announced by the musical geniuses on social media. “Silk Sonic” is the name of their band and the first single is expected on March 5th. Bootsy Collins appears on the album as well. Bruno hasn’t put out music since 2016’s “24K Magic” on the other hand .Paak has been busy since his 2019 “Ventura” album doing collaborations in 2020 with Timbaland, Busta Rhymes, and Rick Ross.

Mars also announced that he’s teamed up with Disney to star in a movie that would feature his music, however, the plot has yet to be revealed.

What do you think about a collaboration between Bruno and Anderson? Which two artists do you wish would collaborate with?

See story here