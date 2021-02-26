CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Announce Collaborative Album

59th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Music fanatics here is some awesome news! Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak has formed a band and made an album! The news was announced by the musical geniuses on social media. “Silk Sonic” is the name of their band and the first single is expected on March 5th. Bootsy Collins appears on the album as well. Bruno hasn’t put out music since 2016’s “24K Magic” on the other hand .Paak has been busy since his 2019 “Ventura” album doing collaborations in 2020 with Timbaland, Busta Rhymes, and Rick Ross.

Mars also announced that he’s teamed up with Disney to star in a movie that would feature his music, however, the plot has yet to be revealed.

What do you think about a collaboration between Bruno and Anderson? Which two artists do you wish would collaborate with?

See story here

10 Interesting Facts About Bruno Mars (PHOTOS)
10 photos
Bruno Mars Covers GQ Magazine (PHOTOS)
0 photos
Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Announce Collaborative Album

Videos
Latest
D’USSE Cognac and JAY-Z to Auction Off A…
 21 hours ago
02.26.21
Dr. Dre Has Requested A Trial To Decide…
 21 hours ago
02.26.21
Watch: Kirk Franklin’s Joyous ‘Tiny Desk’ In Home…
 23 hours ago
02.26.21
After Successfully Trolling Fans, Title For Third Sony/Marvel…
 23 hours ago
02.26.21
‘Hello Beautiful’ Highlights Lil Kim’s Legendary Impact In…
 24 hours ago
02.26.21
VIOLA DAVIS in Glamour magazine april 2015 issue
Viola Davis On The Prospect Of Becoming The…
 1 day ago
02.25.21
Samsung Announces New “Buy and Try” Program For…
 2 days ago
02.25.21
Infamous Cocaine Kingpin Rayful Edmond’s Life Sentence Reduced,…
 2 days ago
02.25.21
&apos;The Equalizer 2&apos; Premiere - Arrivals
Wesley Snipes Wants To Be In The ‘Blade’…
 3 days ago
02.23.21
Bag Collection: Jay-Z Sells Half Of Aces Of…
 4 days ago
02.23.21
Kanye West Going On MAGA Presidential Run Ended…
 4 days ago
02.23.21
The Rickey Smiley $1000 Stimulus Contest
 4 days ago
02.22.21
Jackie Aina Launches “Adore U” Candle Collection Aimed…
 5 days ago
02.22.21
SheaMoisture And BROWN GIRL Jane Expand Their Support…
 5 days ago
02.22.21
Photos
Close