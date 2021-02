Tune in FRIDAY, Feb. 26th at 6pm for a Virtual Barbershop Talk on KISS Richmond’s FB LIVE. Join the convo with Miss Community Clovia at The Virginia Barber School (1152 Wilkinson Rd, RVA). She will be discussing Covid-19 and preparing for life after lockdown. Brought to you by Anthem HealthKeepers.

