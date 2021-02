Mary J. Blige was a guest on Ellen She talked about what it was like when she turned 50 on January 11th. She said she cried but not because she was turning older. She cried because as she said, ‘she made it.’ She said, I’ve been through hell in my life and to make it to 50, it was just beautiful. Family and friends were around, and it was just beautiful.

Some people are happy about getting older and some are scared about getting older. How do you feel about it?

