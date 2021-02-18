CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jamie Foxx Announces ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Sitcom On Netflix

Foxx is back in his comedy bag, but streaming.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! still

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Jamie Foxx is rocking with Netflix. Today (February 18), the Oscar-winning actor, comedian and musician announced his new sitcom, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which will be exclusively on the streaming service.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! will star Foxx as Brian Dixon, a character described as a “successful business owner and bachelor” who gets thrust into the role of a full-time dad to his teenaged daughter Sasha, portrayed by Kyla-Drew.

Also starring in the series are David Alan Grier (who real heads will recognize as his old In Living Color castmate) as Brian’s father and Porscha Coleman as his sister.

The new sitcom, which will consist of eight (8), 30-minute episodes was inspired by Foxx’s actual relationship with his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who also happens to serve as an executive producer on the series. Recently, Foxx had yet another star turn voicing the lead character in the critically claimed Disney animated film Soul.

It’s been 20 years since Foxx starred in The Jamie Foxx Show, which aired from 1996 to 2001 on The WB network. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! reunites Foxx with his old showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! will premiere April 14, check out first look photos of the new show below.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! still

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! still

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! still

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Jamie Foxx Announces ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Sitcom On Netflix  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Announces ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Sitcom…
 21 hours ago
02.19.21
Donald Glover Presents
Donald Glover Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios
 1 day ago
02.18.21
‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Tessica Brown’s GoFundMe Under Investigation,…
 1 day ago
02.18.21
Colin Kaepernick TV Team Heightens Security Over Threat…
 2 days ago
02.18.21
That’s Major: Lauryn Hill Becomes The First Female…
 2 days ago
02.18.21
Diddy Announces New Celebrity Basketball Series ‘The Crew…
 2 days ago
02.18.21
Blue Ivy Steals The Show In The Latest…
 2 days ago
02.18.21
Ciara Rumored To Start Her Own Skin Care…
 2 days ago
02.18.21
Yara Shahidi Debuts Facebook Watch ‘Forward: Future of…
 3 days ago
02.17.21
McDonald’s Grants Early Access To New Crispy Chicken…
 3 days ago
02.17.21
Frank Ocean’s Debut Mixtape ‘Nostalgia Ultra’ Transformed R&B…
 3 days ago
02.17.21
Benny Boom Talks ‘Tazmanian Devil’ Film & Bringing…
 3 days ago
02.17.21
Vanessa Calloway Believes Colorism Contributed To Her Role…
 3 days ago
02.17.21
Tekashi 6ix9ine Docuseries Director Calls Him “A Truly…
 3 days ago
02.17.21
Photos
Close