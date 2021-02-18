CLOSE
Lauryn Hill’s ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Goes Diamond

Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill’s hit album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” came out in 1998, but it just hit a massive milestone. The album is officially diamond. The RIAA announced the news today on Twitter. They wrote, “Welcome to the RIAA Diamond Club @MsLaurynHill!#TheMiseducationofLaurynHill is now a (10X) certified album! @ColumbiaRecords #BlackHistoryMonth #RIAATopCertified.”

Lauren is also the first female rapper to achieve this honor. Other artists who have diamond-certified records include MC Hammer, Nelly, Eminem, and Tupac.

What was the best song on The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill?

