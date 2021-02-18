Dionne Warwick Confirms A Biopic Starring Teyana Taylor Is In The Works

Dionne Warwick has confirmed that a biopic about her life is happening with Teyana Taylor. The project will not be a typical two-hour movie, though. The singer said, “It’s going to be a series, we’re planning to do an episodic type of a show.” She also says that the project will most likely be on Netflix. “They’re not the only place that we’re looking at, but Netflix seems to be the leading episodic platform to do something similar to what I want to do. There’s a lot of very exciting stuff going on right now.”

