CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Dionne Warwick Confirms A Biopic Starring Teyana Taylor Is In The Works

Dionne Warwick

Source: Altria Theater / We Are Live Ent.

Dionne Warwick has confirmed that a biopic about her life is happening with Teyana Taylor. The project will not be a typical two-hour movie, though. The singer said, “It’s going to be a series, we’re planning to do an episodic type of a show.” She also says that the project will most likely be on Netflix. “They’re not the only place that we’re looking at, but Netflix seems to be the leading episodic platform to do something similar to what I want to do. There’s a lot of very exciting stuff going on right now.”

Who else would be a good choice to play Dionne in a biopic?

See story here

Glowing & Growing: Teyana Taylor Pregnancy Photos
6 photos
Petunia Power: All The Times Teyana Taylor Was A WHOLE Entire Snack
16 photos
How To “Switch It Up” Like Teyana Taylor
7 photos
Dionne Warwick Confirms A Biopic Starring Teyana Taylor Is In The Works

Videos
Latest
Donald Glover Presents
Donald Glover Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios
 2 hours ago
02.18.21
‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Tessica Brown’s GoFundMe Under Investigation,…
 13 hours ago
02.18.21
Colin Kaepernick TV Team Heightens Security Over Threat…
 16 hours ago
02.18.21
That’s Major: Lauryn Hill Becomes The First Female…
 18 hours ago
02.18.21
Diddy Announces New Celebrity Basketball Series ‘The Crew…
 18 hours ago
02.18.21
Blue Ivy Steals The Show In The Latest…
 19 hours ago
02.18.21
Ciara Rumored To Start Her Own Skin Care…
 20 hours ago
02.18.21
Yara Shahidi Debuts Facebook Watch ‘Forward: Future of…
 2 days ago
02.17.21
McDonald’s Grants Early Access To New Crispy Chicken…
 2 days ago
02.17.21
Frank Ocean’s Debut Mixtape ‘Nostalgia Ultra’ Transformed R&B…
 2 days ago
02.17.21
Benny Boom Talks ‘Tazmanian Devil’ Film & Bringing…
 2 days ago
02.17.21
Vanessa Calloway Believes Colorism Contributed To Her Role…
 2 days ago
02.17.21
Tekashi 6ix9ine Docuseries Director Calls Him “A Truly…
 2 days ago
02.17.21
Tessica Brown Slaps Gossip Blogger With Cease &…
 2 days ago
02.17.21
Photos
Close