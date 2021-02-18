CLOSE
Donald Glover Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios

More good news coming from Donald Glover as he inks a massive deal with Amazon Studios. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon will dedicate an entire channel to works from the actor, comedian, and musician. Glover will move his hit television show, Atlanta from FX to Amazon and it’s being reported that Malia Obama will be a part of the writer’s room for Glover’s newest television show, “Hive.”

“Hive” will revolve around a Beyonce-like character. Malia has worked on other television productions including HBO’s Girls and CBS’ “Extant.”

What do you like more, Glover’s music or T.V. shows?

See story here

