Toni Braxton has earned her 11th #1 song on Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs chart. She did it with Gotta Move On ftg H.E.R. She hit #1 on the chart just one month after hitting #1 with Live Out Your Love ftg KEM. She is now tied with Alicia Keys for #1’s on this chart.

What is your favorite Toni Braxton song of all-time?

