Dr. Dre’s “Mystery Woman” Revealed

We all know that Dr. Dre is going through a heated divorce with Nicole Young, but now it seems as though he’s moving on. Wednesday night, the legendary rapper/producer was spotted at a swanky restaurant in L.A. with a “mystery woman.” After paparazzi posted the pics, the internet went all detective and figured out who the bra-baring mystery lady was with Dre and that woman is Love and Hip Hollywood star, Apryl Jones.

Jones, who is the mother of Omarion’s child, has been wrapped up in drama since 2016. She’s been linked to celebs like Shaq, The Game, Lil Fizz, and A$AP Rocky.

Do you think Dre is moving on with Apryl Jones?

