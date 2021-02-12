CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Dr. Dre’s “Mystery Woman” Revealed

Dr. Dre Tom Ford Fashion Show

Source: (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic) / (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)

We all know that Dr. Dre is going through a heated divorce with Nicole Young, but now it seems as though he’s moving on. Wednesday night, the legendary rapper/producer was spotted at a swanky restaurant in L.A. with a “mystery woman.” After paparazzi posted the pics, the internet went all detective and figured out who the bra-baring mystery lady was with Dre and that woman is Love and Hip Hollywood star, Apryl Jones.

Jones, who is the mother of Omarion’s child, has been wrapped up in drama since 2016. She’s been linked to celebs like Shaq, The Game, Lil Fizz, and A$AP Rocky.

Do you think Dre is moving on with Apryl Jones?

See story here

The Life & Times Of Dr. Dre
10 photos
Yikes: Twitter Drags Dr. Dre After Premiere Of Lifetime’s Michel’le Biopic ‘Surviving Compton’
13 photos
Dr. Dre’s “Mystery Woman” Revealed

Videos
Latest
Michelle Obama Announces Children’s Cooking Show Set To…
 12 hours ago
02.12.21
Democrats Reveal Eugene Goodman Saved Sen. Mitt Romney…
 13 hours ago
02.12.21
The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At…
 14 hours ago
02.12.21
Issa Rae Launching ‘RAP SH*T’ HBO Max Series,…
 18 hours ago
02.12.21
Brandy’s Vocals Are Top Tier: Commemorating Her Birthday…
 18 hours ago
02.12.21
Why KeKe Palmer’s Transparency On Her PCOS Journey…
 18 hours ago
02.12.21
The CDC Recommends Wearing Two Masks At Once
 21 hours ago
02.12.21
HHW Gaming: SoundCloud Announces First-Ever Gaming Tournament, SoundCloud…
 3 days ago
02.10.21
Sotheby’s Auctioning Off A Pair Of President Barack…
 3 days ago
02.10.21
Lee Daniels Pilot For ‘The Spook Who Sat…
 3 days ago
02.10.21
BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE
Zach Snyder Posts New Justice League Clip
 3 days ago
02.09.21
TRIED IT: Buttah’s Body Butter Left My Skin…
 4 days ago
02.09.21
The Weeknd Poured $7M Of His Own Money…
 4 days ago
02.09.21
2020 Chicago Auto Show
Super Bowl Commercials: What Grabbed Your Attention?
 4 days ago
02.08.21
Photos
Close