Kevin Hart Defrauded By Personal Shopper For $1 Million

There are reports that Kevin Hart’s personal shopper swindled him out of $1 million. Dylan Syer allegedly used Kevin’s credit card info to launder cash into his own account. He was in an NC court this week or grand larceny and nine other counts. Syer began working with Kevin in 2015 and slowly began siphoning money into his own account.

Dylan Syer wasn’t smart with the cash either. He lived lavishly and spent most of it on jewelry, art, and handbags. Prosecutors are trying to seize some of the purchases the personal shopper made so Kevin can get some of his money back.

