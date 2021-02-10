CLOSE
Aunt Jemima Has A New Name

fried chicken and waffles on restaurant table with syrup and butter

Source: Jason Todd / Getty

After backlash from consumers of a racist brand name, Quaker Oats has revealed that Aunt Jemima has a new name and look. The new name and logo will be Pearl Milling Company to reflect on the beginnings of the famous brand. Look for the new branding on your store shelves in June.

Aunt Jemima was one of several brands including Uncle Ben’s, Mrs. Butterworth, and Cream of Wheat to undergo a brand change over racist caricatures.

What do you think of the new branding?

See story here

 

Photos
Close