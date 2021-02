Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has now won his 7th Super Bowl after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The Bucs made all kinds of history on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.The Bucs dominated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 and won their second Super Bowl and became the first team to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

