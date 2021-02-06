T.I.’s Reality Show Paused After Sexual Abuse Allegations

T.I. and Tiny have been dealing with sexual assault allegations over the last few weeks, and now it is affecting their work. Production for their reality show “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” has come to a halt. MTV said in a statement, “We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials.”

They added, “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”Both T.I. and Tiny have denied allegations.

What do you think of these allegations against the pair?

