Bring ‘Em Out! T.I. Wants All The Smoke To Challenge 50 Cent To A VERZUZ Battle

Posted July 7, 2020

The King of the South said he’s not scared and wants all the smoke.

As the VERZUZ battles continue on social media, T.I. wants his shot with 50 Cent. On 50’s birthday, the Atlanta rapper took to Instagram to challenge him.

“For your birthday, I offer you a challenge, sir,” said T.I. “Pull your ass up with 20 of your records. Sit across from me, man, and get this work, man. But I understand if you don’t want to answer to that challenge ’cause last time you got challenged, Kanye West dusted your ass off. Guess who ain’t scared of your motherfu**in’ ass, 50.”

He challenged anybody affiliated with the New York rapper like Eminem, G-Unit, and Dr. Dre.  T.I. made it clear it’s all about the music and not a personal beef.  He believes his music catalog is better than 50 Cent.

RELATED: 112 & Jagged Edge’s Epic #Verzuz Battle Foiled By Bad Audio, Black Twitter Brings The Jokes & Antennas

50 Cent did respond just like he did with Ja Rule, but was highly unbothered saying “yo somebody passed TI the weed they gave smokey in Friday. LOL.”

It’s not certain whether the two will actually battle but we can say T.I. is very adamant and the creators, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are in full support.  

RELATED: Nelly Riley Kicks Off ‘Verzuz’ With Wi-Fi Struggle, Ludacris Wins With Hit After Hit

Who do you think would take the crown in this Atlanta versus New York City battle? Here’s what social media users have to say about the battle between the Trap King and the G-Unit Mogul.

