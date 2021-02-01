CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Dustin Diamond Dead At 44

Dustin Diamond On "Extra"

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

Dustin Diamond, best known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers on the hit show “Saved by the Bell,” has died after a battle with Stage 4 Lung Cancer.

A rep for Dustin confirmed the news with TMZ Monday morning.

From TMZ:

His condition had greatly declined since last week, and he was taken off of breathing machines in an attempt to get him to hospice care. His dad was by his side when he passed away. Dustin’s death comes just a couple weeks after completing his first round of chemo after he was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma … which is commonly referred to as lung cancer. We were told the cancer started somewhere in Dustin’s body and metastasized in his lungs.

Diamond was initially hospitalized in January after feeling pain all over his body.

‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Dustin Diamond Diagnosed With Cancer

“Saved By The Bell” Reboot Taps Lil Yachty For New Theme Song

Dustin Diamond On "Extra"

Dustin Diamond Among List Of Celebrities + Public Figures Who Died in 2021

12 photos Launch gallery

Dustin Diamond Among List Of Celebrities + Public Figures Who Died in 2021

Continue reading Dustin Diamond Among List Of Celebrities + Public Figures Who Died in 2021

Dustin Diamond Among List Of Celebrities + Public Figures Who Died in 2021

As we begin 2021, we have already begun to lose celebs and public figures that have impacted us over the years. Sports legends like Denver Broncos great Floyd Little and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal are among the legendary figures who have passed away in 2021. As we deal with the looming threat of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic along with the facts of life, we know that death is inevitable. However, the memories of these amazing people will always live on. Check out the list below. RELATED: We Remember: Celebrities Who Died In 2020 RELATED: Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated December 2020)

Dustin Diamond Dead At 44  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Michael Che
Saturday Night Live Is Facing Accusations Of Transphobia
 9 hours ago
02.01.21
Chris Tucker Says He Was Paid $10K For…
 3 days ago
02.01.21
Johnson & Johnson’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Is 66%…
 3 days ago
02.01.21
Multiple Victims Accuse T.I. & Tiny Of Sex…
 3 days ago
02.01.21
Rihanna Celebrates ‘ANTI’ Anniversary With Tasteful But Risque…
 3 days ago
02.01.21
Horned Insurgent ‘QAnon Shaman’ Wants To Testify Against…
 3 days ago
02.01.21
BET Music Showcase – Grammy Weekend 2020
K. Michelle Getting Her Own Series
 3 days ago
01.29.21
Kim Kardashian Already Has Exit Strategy For Kanye…
 4 days ago
01.29.21
A Timeless Body Of Work: Fans Celebrate 5…
 4 days ago
01.29.21
Brown Ops: Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Is…
 4 days ago
01.29.21
Won’t He Do It: Kirk Franklin Is Blessing…
 5 days ago
01.28.21
Acting U.S. Capitol Police Apologizes For Lax Security…
 5 days ago
01.28.21
Tyler Perry Received Both Shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19…
 5 days ago
01.28.21
Grown & Sexy: Chloe Celebrates 1 Million Followers…
 5 days ago
01.28.21
Photos
Close