Tory Lanez Asks Judge To Publicly Speak On His Case With Megan Thee Stallion

TMZ shared that in the court documents, Tory claims it’s “unfair” Megan is able to publicly speak on the altercation that occurred between them last August when Megan was shot in the foot, while he is not. Based on what the outlet shared, Tory has been prohibited by a judge to publicly share information he’s received about the case from his prosecutors, or contact Megan via social media.
The outlet claims Tory was particularly unhappy about last week. False reports that Megan dropped her case against him swirled the internet, and the Houston rapper took to Twitter to say she was irritated by all the “fake news” surrounding their case. She said she was tired of “that whole team” looking for ways to poke holes in her story.
“AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED !” the rapper wrote. “STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up.”
“Y’all can’t tell when sh*t fake news?” Megan added. “Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! B*tch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B*TCH YOU GOING TO JAIL.”
TMZ additionally reported that in the documents, Tory said he felt Megan falsely implied he and his team were behind the incorrect claims that the case was dropped. Apparently, he also said that by her doing so, she was further slandering his character.
The outlet also reported Tory mentioning that there was evidence disproving Megan’s side of the story, but that he couldn’t speak on it to defend himself because of the judge’s order mandating his silence.
“According to the docs,” TMZ said, “Lanez claims there’s evidence refuting Megan’s side of the story — including ‘evidence of gunshot residue implicating others’ — but because of the protective order … he’s not able to disclose any of it.”
He’s also worried that by staying silent, it will appear as though he concedes to the claims in her story.
As the situation between Tory and Megan continues to get even more sticky, his freedom to publically give his side of the story will likely make this court battle an even uglier one.
So many of y’all would never be like “let’s hear the cops side of the story” if a black man was shot so i am really confused why you have this energy for Tory— Kara (@mylifeiskara) September 25, 2020
These men are not in our rooms. J Cole released his little song to No Name a few days after Toyin's body was discovered. Tory released his project a day after Breona Taylor's murderers were let off. Their community has never and will never be Black women. https://t.co/21bccMsKoQ— Fiona Applebum says block Shaun King! (@WrittenByHanna) September 25, 2020
proud to say that i don't know a single tory lanez song ❤ pic.twitter.com/MflDwRbFDP— cor 🌠 (@cordehoney) September 25, 2020
Seeing a lot of Daniel Cameron energy from Tory Lanez fans. Megan thee Stallion was shot & she said Tory did it; but when it comes to a bullet in a Black woman's body y'all need ballistics, forensics, a confession, videos, etc. All Tory needed was a beat & hook to be believed. pic.twitter.com/jid1MXlLNE— BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) September 25, 2020
Tory lanez is a BITCH 🥴 Megan protected him from the police so they wouldn’t act irrationally now he gonna CAPITALIZED OFF HER trauma.. n pic.twitter.com/KiGUI1tgnS— sweethoney✨ (@4youmyluv) September 25, 2020
Niggas on this app: You don’t know if Tory Lanez really shot Meg! There’s 2 sides to every story!— Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) September 25, 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/ed6PHLVUBJ
Why the fuck do y’all have Torys album at Number 6 on the iTunes Charts? WHAT THE FUCK IS WRONG WITH YALL. Where is your integrity??? pic.twitter.com/mNN2qjbN9Z— Amethyst Rockstar (@ThtAmbitiousGuy) September 25, 2020
Not y’all tryna stan Tory. Aw baby block me ❤️— #ENDSARS 🇳🇬 (@cleotrapawest) September 25, 2020
Goodmorning! Why am I seeing folks hollering “Its bad that Megan got shot, but Tory Lanez album is 🔥” supporting this man? You niggas are pathetic. pic.twitter.com/Z5ZybWIv18— Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) September 25, 2020
Yall niggas really defending Tory, and it makes me sick af. If this is how you think, block me and let me know so i can block you back pic.twitter.com/ShjTlSYj2f— Jazmina 🇵🇷 🪐⃤ (@jmznia) September 25, 2020
Megan thee Stallion and crew when they catch Tory Lanez slippin pic.twitter.com/JMjmChmk5X— A’Paulow Creed🥊🏆™️ (@ProlificVibez) September 25, 2020
Talent does not excuse behaviour. I don't care if Tory mixtape sounds like the angel of Gabriel singing it himself. What he did was inexcusable. That woman could have died bro. Sad world we living in.— 👑Young King👑 (@Trueambition242) September 25, 2020
Meg thee Stallion is not fuckin lyin bruh... Tory Lanez is too much of a well documented dusty nigga for me to believe what he’s sayin. I’m sorry.— Kylan Morris (@KylanDMorris) September 25, 2020
so all these black men who were JUST saying "protect our black women" "protect our black queens" are now saying "tory lanez album go hard" "his side of the story makes more sense" pic.twitter.com/Qu8Yf97iv3— chy (@thechynnabee) September 25, 2020
waiiiiiiiiit tory 5 foot 2 wanna dance with u lanez dropped an ALBUM after SHOOTING meg. he absolutely has to go— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) September 25, 2020
He must of took his talents back to the North ain’t no way he bopping over here.— JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) September 25, 2020
we cancelled doja cat for some chatrooms so easily. why is it so hard to cancel tory?— alexis robinson (@_alexismarie24) September 25, 2020
Nothing Tory has to say is valid in my opinion. His entire trajectory seems to be predicated not on sincerity or apologetics, but the spreading of doubt. This is such a perverse illustration of the intermixing of misogyny and capitalism.— 📚pedagogy in black✊🏾 (@RenyTay) September 25, 2020
