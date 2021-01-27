Wendy Williams Shades Ex-Husband ‘Kelvin’ And Mistress On Show – Name-Drops Baby!

Wendy Williams promoted her Lifetime movie during the “Hot Topics” segment of her daytime talk show. Williams showed a clip from her documentary, “Wendy Williams: What a Mess!” She elaborated saying good morning to her ex, his mistress, and their baby. “Welcome to Hot Topics, Sharina Hudson!” Williams said, adding: “Getting out of my car…with my money,” said Wendy.

“Good morning, Journey,” she called the baby by name, “She’ll be almost three — I think she’ll be three next month, don’t you know.” Wendy then called her ex-husband by his legal name, “Good morning, Kelvin.” Wendy was married to Kevin for over 22 years and divorced him in 2019 after he fathered a child with his mistress.

Do you think Wendy is really over her failed marriage? Would you stay with your husband if he had a baby with another woman?

