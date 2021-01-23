CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Jay-Z Launches $10 Million Fund For Minority-Owned Pot Businesses

Jay Z

Source: Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty

Jay-Z is helping to make sure Black and other marginalized groups have an opportunity to get into the legal cannabis game. The rap legend turned marijuana mogul, who recently launched his MONOGRAM brand, has put up $10 million for minority-owned pot businesses. Besides investing in the companies, the fund will be used to bring diversity initiatives to the industry, including providing job fairs and training workshops.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Hova said he wanted to right the wrongs of the War On Drugs and the impact it has on the community.

Which celebrity cannabis brand has sparked your interest?

See story here

10 Pictures Of Jay-Z Feeling On Beyonce’s Flawless Booty (PHOTOS)
10 photos
Jay-Z Launches $10 Million Fund For Minority-Owned Pot Businesses

Videos
Latest
Rickey Smiley & Larry King
Broadcasting Legend Larry King Dead At 87
 1 hour ago
01.23.21
Designer Sergio Hudson Details His Process For Creating…
 1 day ago
01.22.21
Made For TV?: Kim Kardashian Reportedly Saving Divorce…
 2 days ago
01.22.21
DaniLeigh Is Trending For Her New Light-Skinned Anthem…
 2 days ago
01.22.21
She Always Has Time: AOC Checks Bonehead Texas…
 2 days ago
01.22.21
Jay-Z Launches $10M Fund For Minority-Owned Cannabis Businesses
 2 days ago
01.22.21
Pharrell Partners With Georgia Tech & Amazon For…
 3 days ago
01.21.21
Mary J. Blige Self Magazine
Mary J. Blige And Alicia Keys Join Forces…
 3 days ago
01.20.21
LHH’s Mendeecees & Yandy Open Up About Parenting,…
 3 days ago
01.20.21
Donald Trump Commutes Sentence Of Death Row Records…
 4 days ago
01.20.21
Laughs In Samsung: According To Multiple Reports Apple…
 4 days ago
01.20.21
LeBron James & Bugs Bunny Look Like They’re…
 5 days ago
01.19.21
Remembering Dr. King The Alpha Man
 5 days ago
01.18.21
Ciara Shares Iconic Memory From Her Wedding In…
 1 week ago
01.15.21
Photos
Close