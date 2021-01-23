Jay-Z Launches $10 Million Fund For Minority-Owned Pot Businesses

Jay-Z is helping to make sure Black and other marginalized groups have an opportunity to get into the legal cannabis game. The rap legend turned marijuana mogul, who recently launched his MONOGRAM brand, has put up $10 million for minority-owned pot businesses. Besides investing in the companies, the fund will be used to bring diversity initiatives to the industry, including providing job fairs and training workshops.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Hova said he wanted to right the wrongs of the War On Drugs and the impact it has on the community.

Which celebrity cannabis brand has sparked your interest?

See story here