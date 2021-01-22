University President Offers Amanda Gorman A Job

After her stirring inaugural poem, the president of Morgan State University wants to give Amanda Gorman a job. President David Wilson was amazed by Gorman’s “The Hill We Climb,” so amazed that he wants to offer Gorman a Poet-In-Residence position at the HBCU. Gorman’s career is already taking off after her poem yesterday. Penguin Young Readers will publish a special edition of her inaugural poem this spring.

As for the job offer, Gorman’s team hasn’t responded, but I’m sure this won’t be her only job offer.

