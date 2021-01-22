CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

University President Offers Amanda Gorman A Job

3rd Annual Porter Magazine&apos;s Incredible Women Gala

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

After her stirring inaugural poem, the president of Morgan State University wants to give Amanda Gorman a job. President David Wilson was amazed by Gorman’s “The Hill We Climb,” so amazed that he wants to offer Gorman a Poet-In-Residence position at the HBCU. Gorman’s career is already taking off after her poem yesterday. Penguin Young Readers will publish a special edition of her inaugural poem this spring.

As for the job offer, Gorman’s team hasn’t responded, but I’m sure this won’t be her only job offer.

What was your most memorable inauguration moment?

See story here

 

University President Offers Amanda Gorman A Job

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Pharrell Partners With Georgia Tech & Amazon For…
 2 days ago
01.21.21
Mary J. Blige Self Magazine
Mary J. Blige And Alicia Keys Join Forces…
 2 days ago
01.20.21
LHH’s Mendeecees & Yandy Open Up About Parenting,…
 2 days ago
01.20.21
Donald Trump Commutes Sentence Of Death Row Records…
 3 days ago
01.20.21
Laughs In Samsung: According To Multiple Reports Apple…
 3 days ago
01.20.21
LeBron James & Bugs Bunny Look Like They’re…
 4 days ago
01.19.21
Remembering Dr. King The Alpha Man
 4 days ago
01.18.21
Ciara Shares Iconic Memory From Her Wedding In…
 1 week ago
01.15.21
Alicia Keys Launches New Skincare Products Through Her…
 1 week ago
01.15.21
Nike & Converse Slap Over 500 Websites &…
 1 week ago
01.15.21
Bakari Sellers Talks Details Of Donald Trump’s Impeachment…
 1 week ago
01.14.21
White Supremacist Queens Man Impeached Twice, Can’t Tweet…
 1 week ago
01.14.21
Issa Rae Tapped For Next MasterClass, Announces ‘Insecure’…
 1 week ago
01.14.21
Celina Powell Claims Offset Paid Her For Another…
 1 week ago
01.14.21
Photos
Close