CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Chloe Bailey Of Chloe X Halle Shuts Down The #BussItChallenge Ahead Of ‘Grown-ish’ Premiere [VIDEO]

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Chloe Bailey is making an announcement.

The 22-year-old singer/actress and one half of the Grammy-nominated group Chloe x Halle decided to remind folks of two things: one, grown-ish returns on Freeform tonight at 8/7 central, complete with Saweetie making her acting debut in a recurring role this season. two, she’s grown (if the content of Ungodly Hour didn’t already tell you) and decided to show out with her own edition of the #bussitchallenge.

Erica Banks‘ viral challenge has already seen a few notable celebrity entrants but Chloe’s is well — see for yourself.

While both Chloe and Halle have started making a little separation from one another by announcing individual Instagram pages, don’t expect for them to keep the foot off the gas in film, television and music. Season 3 of grown-ish premieres tonight, January 21.

RELATED: Nelly Gives Ultimate Co-Sign Of Erica Banks’ ‘Buss It’ &amp; The ‘Buss It Challenge’: ‘Keep Doin’ It!’

RELATED: Erica Banks Sounds Off Over Renewed Interest In “Buss It” Single #BussItChallenge

Chloe Bailey Of Chloe X Halle Shuts Down The #BussItChallenge Ahead Of ‘Grown-ish’ Premiere [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Designer Sergio Hudson Details His Process For Creating…
 5 hours ago
01.22.21
Made For TV?: Kim Kardashian Reportedly Saving Divorce…
 17 hours ago
01.22.21
DaniLeigh Is Trending For Her New Light-Skinned Anthem…
 21 hours ago
01.22.21
She Always Has Time: AOC Checks Bonehead Texas…
 1 day ago
01.22.21
Jay-Z Launches $10M Fund For Minority-Owned Cannabis Businesses
 1 day ago
01.22.21
Pharrell Partners With Georgia Tech & Amazon For…
 2 days ago
01.21.21
Mary J. Blige Self Magazine
Mary J. Blige And Alicia Keys Join Forces…
 2 days ago
01.20.21
LHH’s Mendeecees & Yandy Open Up About Parenting,…
 2 days ago
01.20.21
Donald Trump Commutes Sentence Of Death Row Records…
 3 days ago
01.20.21
Laughs In Samsung: According To Multiple Reports Apple…
 3 days ago
01.20.21
LeBron James & Bugs Bunny Look Like They’re…
 4 days ago
01.19.21
Remembering Dr. King The Alpha Man
 4 days ago
01.18.21
Ciara Shares Iconic Memory From Her Wedding In…
 1 week ago
01.15.21
Alicia Keys Launches New Skincare Products Through Her…
 1 week ago
01.15.21
Photos
Close