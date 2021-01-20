Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is wearing a vibrant purple coat by rising Black designer Christopher John Rogers to be sworn-in to office at the 46th Inaugural ceremony — a bold fashion statement that foreshadows what we can expect from the former California senator’s White House style.

Last night, Harris attended a ceremony at the National Mall in Washington that commemorated the 400,000 lives lost to the COVID pandemic where she donned a sleek all-black ensemble with camel wool coat by Pyer Moss.

Both looks set the tone for Harris’ upcoming vice presidency.

Vice President Kamala Harris Wears Black Designers To Inauguration was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: