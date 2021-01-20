CLOSE
Vice President Kamala Harris Wears Black Designers To Inauguration

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris chose to wear a Black designer - Christopher John Rogers to the 46th Inauguration ceremony.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is wearing a vibrant purple coat by rising Black designer Christopher John Rogers to be sworn-in to office at the 46th Inaugural ceremony — a bold fashion statement that foreshadows what we can expect from the former California senator’s White House style.

Joe Biden Marks His Inauguration With Full Day Of Events

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Last night, Harris attended a ceremony at the National Mall in Washington that commemorated the 400,000 lives lost to the COVID pandemic where she donned a sleek all-black ensemble with camel wool coat by Pyer Moss.

COVID-19 Memorial Service Held In Washington On The Eve Of Biden's Inauguration

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

COVID-19 Memorial Service Held In Washington On The Eve Of Biden's Inauguration

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Both looks set the tone for Harris’ upcoming vice presidency.

