LHH’s Mendeecees & Yandy Open Up About Parenting, Activism During Quarantine

The Love and Hip Hop franchise has provided some of the most entertaining moments in reality television since airing its first episode in 2011. To date, the show has delivered 28 seasons of memorable moments and characters between their Atlanta, Hollywood, Miami, and New York locations.

With the coronavirus pandemic halting production throughout the entertainment industry, that hasn’t stopped the franchise from launching a new show to keep the momentum going: Love and Hip Hop Secrets Unlocked.

The Grio caught up with wedded stars from its second episode Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris, to find out how their family is adjusting to life during the quarantine.

If you remember, Harris served four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges in 2015. When asked about family life, he was very candid about missing out on much of his children’s lives, specifically his 15-year-old son Mendeecees Jr.

“He’s in high school now and just been finding his way as his own person. It’s been real trying for me because I’m trying to lead him in the right way and live by example. Teenagers have their own way but they’re always watching. Now, he teases me about being old but we’ll always love each other.”

On the other hand, Smith’s activism has been well documented on social media, especially this summer after joining several protests for Breonna Taylor. She explained what inspires her in those moments when she’s shoulder-to-shoulder with other protesters.

“…Even if I don’t see true justice or equality during my lifetime, [protesting] is worth the fight. I can’t just sit back and pray, I’m one to always put in the work.

This has been super important to me for some time and I truly believe it’s apart of my calling. I was out there protesting for Trayvon Martin and Mike Brown and Sandra Bland but 2020 is the most woke we’ve been as a people. Publicly, the world is taking notice of it. We as public figures influence what the people listen to and what they deal with. I hope I influence others to get more involved and put in the work for a better tomorrow.”

Love and Hip Hop Secrets Unlocked airs on VH1 on Mondays at 8 p.m.

LHH’s Mendeecees & Yandy Open Up About Parenting, Activism During Quarantine was originally published on hiphopwired.com

