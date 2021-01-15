CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Front Page News: Here’s Joe Biden’s Coronavirus Rescue Plan [WATCH]

Next week America will enter into a new presidency with President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.  As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Joe Biden has released a plan to help people.  COVID-19 related deaths aren’t getting any better.  It is reported that some hotels are starting to use certain floors as COVID rooms.

Also, more news comes out related to last week’s Capitol riots in Washington D.C.

 

After a grueling week that had millions around the world patiently (and impatiently) waiting by their TV screens for election results, Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! With the win, Kamala Harris has made history becoming the first Black, first woman, and first South Asian vice president. When the news broke, people took to social media to express their feelings about the election including celebrities like Kerry Washington, Lizzo, and D.L. Hughley. Here are some of their reactions below: SEE ALSO: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Projected Winner Of The 2020 Presidential Election Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Addresses The Nation: “While I May Be The First Woman In This Office, I Will Not Be The Last!” HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

