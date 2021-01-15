Justin Timberlake Announces New Song For Biden Inauguration

Justin Timberlake has announced he will perform a new song during President-elect Biden’s inauguration. Timberlake will perform alongside Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, and Ant Clemons, with who Timberlake penned the song “Better Days”, during “Celebrating America.”

The song was written to inspire people to “stay hopeful and work toward a better, more equal future,” says Timberlake. He and Ant Clemons wrote the song while on lockdown and Justin says he recorded his vocals for “Better Days” on election night.

“We have a long way to go to fix, undo, and rebuild this country,” said Timberlake. “But I hope now, despite the past four years, we are on our way.” “Celebrating America” will air on all major networks as well as YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Which artist are you looking forward to seeing perform during Joe Biden’s inauguration?

See story here