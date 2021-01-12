As a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, President Donald Trump was reportedly not concerned about the destruction or insurrection taking place, but instead, how the rioters looked “low-class”. That’s according to New York Magazine.

An anonymous White House source told the magazine, “He doesn’t like low class things.” The Washington Post also indicated the president’s disapproval of his supporters’ appearances while attacking the Capitol, rather than focusing on how to end the chaos.

A close adviser to the president told the newspaper Trump was “bemused” by the attacks.

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: