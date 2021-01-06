CLOSE
Rev. Warnock Wins, Celebrities React To Georgia Runoff Election Results

Rev. Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, will be the first black senator to represent the deep south of Georgia. Control of the Senate now comes down to a slight lead by Democrat Jon Ossoff over Republican David Purdue.

Several celebrities reacted to the Georgia runoff election results as they rolled in on Tuesday evening. With both Democratic senators expected to win Twitter was ablaze. Of course, musicians from Georgia were in the thick of the fight, T.I. reminded voters to stay in line to vote as the clock struck 7 PM. Lalah Hathaway was focused on the 50 percent of people who didn’t vote democrat tweeting, “Half of the state of Georgia is down with the KKK. Cool. Good to know.”

LeBron James tweeted a photo of several women wearing T-shirts in support of Warnock, “Think I’m gone put together an ownership group for the The Dream Whose In? [sic]”  Richard Mark tweeted simply read heart emojis and the hashtag #georgia.

Were you surprised by the Georgia runoff results?

