Dr. Dre Is ‘Doing Great’ After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre is doing well after reports of him being hospitalized on Tuesday (January 5th) for a brain aneurysm. “Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes. I am doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon,” the Hip-Hop mogul/producer wrote on Instagram.

Many in the Hip-Hop community responded with well-wishes including his former N.W.A. collaborator, Ice Cube, “Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre,” he wrote alongside a picture of the two of them at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony from 2017.

What is your favorite Dr. Dre song or production? We have to give people their flowers while they’re here, if you had a chance what contribution would you thank Dr. Dre for?

