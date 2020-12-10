CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Woman Sues R. Kelly For Medical Records, Says He Gave Her Herpes

R. Kelly's legal woes continue to mount...

Facing potentially decades in prison, R. Kelly hopeful despite jail beating, COVID-19 lockdown

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard anything on the legal troubles R. Kelly is facing for his alleged abhorrent behavior and perverted way of life. But this week the disgraced platinum selling singer got slapped with a new lawsuit from a victim who wants some retribution for the damage he inflicted on her life.

According to Page Six, Faith Rodgers is taking the “I Wish” singer to court demanding he turn over his medical records about his STD status after alleging that Kelly gave her. Rodgers claims that the 53-year-old deviant carried on a year-long relationship with her in which he would lock her up whenever she didn’t sexually please him “adequately” and eventually learned she had contracted herpes.

Rodgers has asked the Manhattan Supreme Court to force the Chicago crooner to hand over “all documentation regarding your sexually transmitted infection status for the past five years” — such as any medications, diagnoses and related documents, the court papers from Tuesday show.

Rodgers is also seeking Kelly’s financials, taxes, pay stubs, plane ticket receipts, hotel bills, phone records and medical records from January 2017 through January 2019, according to the court documents.

“The discovery demands requested are in the normal course of a civil action and we will respond to the pleadings as required by law,” Kelly’s lawyer Thomas Farinella said.

Given R. Kelly’s documented past there’s a good chance she has a solid case on her hands. Just sayin.’

R. Kelly is already facing sex crime charges related to six women and girls with trial set to begin in April. Don’t be surprised if more women come forward with more allegations in the coming months.

Woman Sues R. Kelly For Medical Records, Says He Gave Her Herpes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Woman Sues R. Kelly For Medical Records, Says…
 3 hours ago
12.10.20
Hunter Biden’s Taxes Under Investigation, Outgoing President Donald…
 5 hours ago
12.10.20
Is It You Or Nah?: Dionne Warwick Confirms…
 15 hours ago
12.10.20
Jordan Brand, Nike & UCLA Reach Multi-Year Agreement
 22 hours ago
12.10.20
Young Producer Creates Viral Mashups That Gets The…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Alfred Molina To Reprise Doc Oc Role In…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Queen Latifah Tapped To Executive Produce and Star…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Carey Teases The Possibility Of A Movie…
 1 day ago
12.09.20
COVID Crazy: Ohio Nightclub Fined For Hosting Trey…
 2 days ago
12.09.20
Apple To Drop $549 Premium AirPods Max Headphones…
 2 days ago
12.09.20
Halle Berry Using TPH
Halle Berry Speaks Out On The Passing Of…
 2 days ago
12.08.20
Stone Soul 2018 -- Trey Songz
Columbus Club Cited After Some 500 Attend Trey…
 2 days ago
12.08.20
Hypebeast Alert: Supreme Unveils New Faux Fur Coat…
 3 days ago
12.08.20
Money Showers: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Will Bless Logan…
 3 days ago
12.08.20
Photos
Close