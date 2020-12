@noahgoldberg10 – noahgoldberg10@gmail.com

Noah Goldberg and Nick Sherod recap the Spiders’ 10 point win over Northern Iowa, a career night from Tyler Burton, three double doubles, Sal Koureissi emerging and getting ready for a tilt with #11 West Virginia on Sunday.

Spider Scoop Podcast #24: Northern Iowa Recap was originally published on espnrichmond.com

