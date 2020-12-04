‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Angers Fans With Anti-Vaccine Tweets

“Black Panther” star Letitia Wright was criticized by her Twitter followers after she shared a video about anti-vaccination. The video was from the YouTube series, “On The Table” where they discussed the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccinations. “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get canceled,” Wright wrote after tweets criticizing the video started rolling in.

“‘Popular opinions,’ you mean scientific evidence?” wrote one reply. Another person tweeted Wright asking her to not spread the anti-vaccine information due to her platform being larger than most.

What is your stance on vaccines? Are you planning on taking the COVID-19 vaccine? Why or why not?

