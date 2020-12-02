CLOSE
Boxing & MMA
Evander Holyfield To Tyson: “Sign The Contract And Get In The Ring”

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Mike Tyson’s exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr. was a hit, despite ending in a draw.  Now another figure from Tyson’s past wants to get in the ring – Evander Holyfield. Holyfield says a third fight between the two boxing icons would be “a global event and the only fight that anyone wants to see”.  He says his team has reached out to Tyson but got “nothing but excuses”.

Of course, you remember what happened the last time Tyson and Holyfield were in the ring – the match ended in disqualification after Tyson bit off a chunk of Holyfield’s ear.

Do you think a Tyson-Holyfield rematch will happen in 2021?

Photos
