CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jada Pinkett Smith Starring In ‘Redd Zone’

"Angel Has Fallen" Premiere

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Jada Pinkett Smith has been tapped to star in the movie Redd Zone. The Netflix film will be produced by Westbrook Studios. In Redd Zone, Pinkett will play single mother Tia McGee, a mother that helps her son and his high school teammates heal after the murder of their best friend Dominic Redd.

Over time the boys start moving into her house and before you know it, the total jumps to 17 all living with her with 4 making it to the NFL. There’s no release date for the film.

What movie would you recommend everyone watch on Netflix?

See story here

10 Times Jada Pinkett Smith’s Pixie Cut Gave Us Life
10 photos
Jada Pinkett Smith Starring In ‘Redd Zone’

Videos
Latest
"Angel Has Fallen" Premiere
Jada Pinkett Smith Starring In ‘Redd Zone’
 9 hours ago
12.02.20
On Brand: Drake Is Really Selling Drake-Scented Candles
 1 day ago
12.02.20
Questlove Partners With The Balvenie Scotch, Launching News…
 1 day ago
12.02.20
Ice-T Reveals His “No Masker” Father-In-Law’s Scary Bout…
 1 day ago
12.02.20
Steph Curry Officially Has His Own Brand Under…
 1 day ago
12.02.20
Birthday Celebration For Chris Spencer
YouTube’s Top Trending Videos 2020
 1 day ago
12.01.20
Netflix Developing ‘Forty Acres’ Film With Cheo Hodari…
 2 days ago
12.01.20
ICYMI: Toni Braxton Went From Black To Platinum…
 2 days ago
12.01.20
Disney+ Pays Homage To Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’…
 2 days ago
12.01.20
Ari Lennox Creates Jingle With Google To Support…
 2 days ago
12.01.20
Reginae Carter Threw A Massive Fete For Her…
 2 days ago
12.01.20
2018 Soul Train Music Awards
Chris Brown, H.E.R. Win Big At 2020 BET…
 2 days ago
11.30.20
John Boyega Spoke to President of Lucasfilm About…
 1 week ago
11.25.20
No Clones Needed: Gucci Mane Wants More ‘Verzuz’…
 1 week ago
11.25.20
Photos
Close