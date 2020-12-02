Jada Pinkett Smith Starring In ‘Redd Zone’

Jada Pinkett Smith has been tapped to star in the movie Redd Zone. The Netflix film will be produced by Westbrook Studios. In Redd Zone, Pinkett will play single mother Tia McGee, a mother that helps her son and his high school teammates heal after the murder of their best friend Dominic Redd.

Over time the boys start moving into her house and before you know it, the total jumps to 17 all living with her with 4 making it to the NFL. There’s no release date for the film.

