Disney+ Pays Homage To Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ For The King’s Birthday

Yesterday (Nov. 29) would’ve marked the 44th year that Chadwick Boseman would’ve been alive and well on this earth. But unfortunately the man who endeared himself to the masses as the King of Wakanda in Black Panther and the MCU passed away months ago after a lengthy, private battle with cancer.

To commemorate the memory of the gifted actor, Disney+ released a video tribute to King T’Challa in the form of the customary Marvel movie intro which focuses solely on Boseman’s Black Panther instead of the studio’s various heroes such as Hulk, Iron Man and Captain America. Executive chairman of Disney, Robert Iger took to Twitter to announce the new tribute stating “To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts.”

To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2020

As beautiful as the tribute is it also serves as a reminder of just how trash 2020 has been to us throughout the year.

While Black Panther 2 is still slated to begin filming in Atlanta come the summer of 2021, fans are still wondering how the film will go forward now that it’s been confirmed that a digitalized version of Chadwick Boseman will not be incorporated into the film. There’s been rumors that footage of Chadwick that didn’t make it into Black Panther will be used in the sequel but how that will work with the new story will be anyone’s guess. Rumors have even suggested that the sequel will feature two Black Panthers including Letitia Wright as Boseman’s successor and the second one remaining a mystery. Don’t be surprised if the Marvel Multiverse somehow plays a role should that rumor prove to be true.

Check out the new video tribute to Boseman below and try not to choke up too much.

