Chris Brown, H.E.R. Win Big At 2020 BET Soul Train Awards

The BET Soul Train Awards were held on Sunday (November 29). The show was hosted by Martin alums, Tachina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, and featured a night of celebration with powerful performances and honoring the best in Black music.

Chris Brown won four Soul Train Awards: Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Song Of The Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Dance Performance for “Go Crazy” featuring Young Thug

H.E.R also took home several Soul Train Awards for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist. She also won The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter’s Award for “I Can’t Breathe.”

Best New Artist – Snoh Aalegra

Soul Train Certified Award – Brandy

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – Kirk Franklin

Rhythm and Bars Award (Best Hip-Hop Song) – Megan Thee Stallion ft Beyonce “Savage” 

Album of the Year – “Over It” Summer Walker

Video of the Year – “Brown Skin Girl” Beyonce, Wizkid, SAINt JHN, and Blue Ivy 

What did you think of the 2020 BET Soul Train Awards? What was your favorite performance?

