Spider Scoop Podcast #21: Morehead State Post-Game Reactions

Noah and Austin give their reactions to the Spiders’ 18-point win over Morehead State in the season opener, led by a career high 23 points from Nathan Cayo. They break down everything including Nate’s career night, a composed Blake Francis performance, high-flying Tyler Burton, Andre Weir inactive by coach decision and of course look ahead to Kentucky toward the end.

Make sure to follow Noah (@noahgoldberg10) and Austin (@austindaisey11) on Twitter and Instagram for more exclusive Spider basketball content!

Inquiries: noahgoldberg10@gmail.com

 

Spider Scoop Podcast #21: Morehead State Post-Game Reactions  was originally published on espnrichmond.com

