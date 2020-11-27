Spider Scoop Podcast #21: Morehead State Post-Game Reactions

Noah and Austin give their reactions to the Spiders’ 18-point win over Morehead State in the season opener, led by a career high 23 points from Nathan Cayo. They break down everything including Nate’s career night, a composed Blake Francis performance, high-flying Tyler Burton, Andre Weir inactive by coach decision and of course look ahead to Kentucky toward the end.

