Richmond’s game on Wednesday against Detroit Mercy in the Bluegrass Showcase has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Detroit Mercy program. The Spiders are now scheduled to open their season Friday against Morehead State in Lexington, Ky. Tip time for the game has been moved up to 6 PM. The game can be listened to on the Spider Sports Network on ESPN Richmond.

Spiders Basketball Season Opener Cancelled; First Game of Season Now on Friday was originally published on espnrichmond.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: