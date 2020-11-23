CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Spiders Basketball Season Opener Cancelled; First Game of Season Now on Friday

Richmond’s game on Wednesday against Detroit Mercy in the Bluegrass Showcase has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Detroit Mercy program. The Spiders are now scheduled to open their season Friday against Morehead State in Lexington, Ky. Tip time for the game has been moved up to 6 PM. The game can be listened to on the Spider Sports Network on ESPN Richmond.

Spiders Basketball Season Opener Cancelled; First Game of Season Now on Friday  was originally published on espnrichmond.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Tyler Perry Fed Thousands Of Atlanta Families For…
 21 hours ago
11.24.20
It’s A Wrap: Alana Mayo Files For Divorce…
 1 day ago
11.24.20
Kyle Rittenhouse Bailed Out By Struggle MAGA Actor…
 1 day ago
11.24.20
The Gift Guide For The Girl Who Has…
 1 day ago
11.24.20
TRIED IT: So Aesthetic’s Makeup Gave Me A…
 1 day ago
11.24.20
Dwayne Wade Appreciated Mike Tyson Checking Boosie Over…
 2 days ago
11.23.20
Jeremih Out Of ICU, Still Battling COVID-19
 2 days ago
11.23.20
Impeached Racist President’s Son Got The ‘Rona
 3 days ago
11.23.20
Missy Elliott Surprises Bride With Dream Wedding Dress…
 3 days ago
11.23.20
Missy Elliott Drops Serious Cash On A Dream…
 4 days ago
11.23.20
Not Sure If You Should Trust a COVID-19…
 6 days ago
11.18.20
Not Sure If You Should Trust a COVID-19…
 6 days ago
11.18.20
Rock T’s HBCU Spotlight: Raheem Devaughn, Coppin State…
 6 days ago
11.18.20
Rock T’s HBCU Spotlight: Raheem Devaughn, Coppin State…
 6 days ago
11.18.20
Photos
Close