Guilty Verdict In Killing Of 9 Yr-Old Markiya Dickson

Jermaine Davis has been found guilty of shooting and killing 9-year-old Markiya Dickson and injuring 11-year-old bo Jaquez Evans-Moses as they played during a 2019 Memorial Day weekend cookout. Davis is one of three men charged. Quinshawn Betts was found guilty earlier this year and sentenced to 22 years in prison for second-degree murder, malicious wounding and firearm charges.

The jury is recommending 33 years for Davis. The third man accused, Jesus Turner, is also charged in the shooting and is awaiting trial.

