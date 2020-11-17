‘Black Panther 2’ Will Not Feature Chadwick Boseman

The sudden death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman shocked many fans and left them wondering what this meant for his role as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Executives at Marvel answered those questions when the executive producer, Victoria Alonso, announced that the studio had no plans of including a digitized version of him in future films.

Director Ryan Coogler had been working hard on the script at the time of Boseman’s passing and was ready to make Boseman a part of future films. Black Panther 2 is set to begin filming the earlier part of next year for a 2022 release.

Do you think it’s a great idea for executives to leave Boseman out of the next Black Pantherfilm?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: