JLo’s Production Company Wins ‘Hustlers’ Lawsuit

Jennifer Lopez’s production company came out victorious in a $40 million lawsuit brought on by the inspiration for the movie Hustlers. Samantha Barbash’s lawsuit was thrown out of court by a New York federal judge this week after she claimed she was exploited by JLo’s Nuyorican Productions, STX Entertainment, and others.

She filed the complaint back in January and alleged that the film defamed her by showing her using drugs in her home with her child present. Samantha was hoping to score $20 million in compensatory damages and $20 million in compensatory damages from her lawsuit.

Did you get a chance to see Hustlers? Did you think that Barbash would win her lawsuit?

See story here