CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

JLo’s Production Company Wins ‘Hustlers’ Lawsuit

25th Annual Critics&apos; Choice Awards

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Jennifer Lopez’s production company came out victorious in a $40 million lawsuit brought on by the inspiration for the movie Hustlers. Samantha Barbash’s lawsuit was thrown out of court by a New York federal judge this week after she claimed she was exploited by JLo’s Nuyorican Productions, STX Entertainment, and others.

She filed the complaint back in January and alleged that the film defamed her by showing her using drugs in her home with her child present. Samantha was hoping to score $20 million in compensatory damages and $20 million in compensatory damages from her lawsuit.

Did you get a chance to see Hustlers? Did you think that Barbash would win her lawsuit?

See story here

This Is 50?! Jennifer Lopez Looks Like She’s Aging Backwards [PHOTOS]
14 photos
JLo’s Production Company Wins ‘Hustlers’ Lawsuit

Videos
Latest
Dr. Collier Discusses Pfizer’s Preliminary Coronavirus Vaccine [WATCH]
 2 days ago
11.11.20
Black Girl Magic: Kamala Harris Gives Direct Shout…
 2 days ago
11.11.20
Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes Wants To Battle Em Or Weezy…
 2 days ago
11.11.20
An Ode To Warren G & The G…
 3 days ago
11.11.20
Timberland Announces New Collection With Desus & Mero,…
 3 days ago
11.11.20
PUMA Dropping Brand New Clyde All-Pro Collectionc [Photos]
 3 days ago
11.11.20
Spike Lee Celebrates America Firing Donald Trump With…
 3 days ago
11.11.20
Run-DMC & adidas To Drop New Collaboration Collection
 3 days ago
11.11.20
Stacey Abrams Throws A Well-Timed Jab At Outgoing…
 3 days ago
11.11.20
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Kevin Hart Standup Special Coming To Netflix
 3 days ago
11.10.20
Spalding Releasing Limited-Edition Kobe Bryant Marbled Snake Basketball
 4 days ago
11.10.20
Hype Life: Supreme Is Being Sold For $2.1…
 4 days ago
11.10.20
Blue Ivy Carter Is The Narrator For Matthew…
 4 days ago
11.10.20
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 9, 2019
An OutKast and A Tribe Called Quest Verzuz…
 4 days ago
11.09.20
Photos
Close