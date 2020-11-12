Usher Shares First Photos Of His Newborn Daughter On ‘Ellen’

Usher shared photos of his newborn daughter in “Ellen” on Wednesday (11/11). The day was significant to Usher because it was the day his daughter, Sovereign, was supposed to be born, however, she came early. “She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know, they kinda have their minds made up what they wanna do,” Usher told Ellen.

Later in the day Usher posted photos for the first time of Sovereign to his Instagram with the caption, “Happy 11:11 Sovereign … today was the day I thought you would arrive, You had a different plan … #Babyknowsbest #Godsplan “Life happens when you’re making other plans. Is the present a gift or is the present the day? Live every moment. I love what we have, and what made @boogsneffect Te amo mucho.”

