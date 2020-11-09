CLOSE
Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He Cried Over The Election Result

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram with a video explaining why he was crying over the announcement of President-Elect Joe Biden’s win. In an eight-minute video, Johnson explained that his vote “represented his little girls” as well as “humanity/decency principles values [sic]” that he and his wife try to instill in his daughters.

Johnson admitted to getting emotional saying, “Manly tears, of course. I may have cried a tear or two or 10.”  The Jumanji actor concluded by saying, “This win feels so good, but now the real work begins. Because we have an entire country divided.”

Did the announcement of Joe Biden’s win leave you emotional? Share your story.

