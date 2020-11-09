An OutKast and A Tribe Called Quest Verzuz Battle Is Happening , Says Swizz Beatz

Co-creator Swizz Beatz spoke with Kid Capri about his infamous Verzuz battles, the two hip-hop heavyweights connected on Instagram Live to discuss upcoming battles. During their conversation Swizz let it go that there was a Verzuz battle between Outkast and A Tribe Called Quest. “I wasn’t even supposed to say that, I might have just f*ckd that all up,” said Swizz.

Swizz didn’t speak on the time frame of when the battle might happen but he did say, “we got patience, so whenever they’re ready, we’re ready.” Season 2 of Verzuz returns to Instagram on November 19 with T.I. and Jeezy battling it out.

Who would you like to see in a Verzuz battle?

