CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Chappelle’s Show’ Heads To Netflix (Explicit Language Video)

Dave Chappelle

Source: Getty / Getty

If you’re not into scary movies this weekend, Netflix has just the thing for you. All 28-episodes of Chappelle’s Show hit the streaming service on Sunday. The series ran for three-ish seasons on Comedy Central between 2003 and 2006 before Dave called it quits, saying he was “burned out”.

Returning to the public eye in 2015, Chappelle signed a multi-year content deal with Netflix and has so far put out five stand-up specials on the platform.

Which are some of your favorite sketches from the show?

See story here

'Chappelle's Show' Heads To Netflix

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Dave Chappelle
‘Chappelle’s Show’ Heads To Netflix (Explicit Language Video)
 1 hour ago
10.31.20
Summertime In The LBC
Ice Cube Refused A Call With Kamala Harris
 1 day ago
10.30.20
Lil Wayne
50 Cent Says Lil Wayne Shouldn’t Have Posed…
 1 day ago
10.30.20
Foot Locker Dropping Candy Inspired Attire By UGG,…
 2 days ago
10.30.20
Struggle “Activist” Ice Cube Explains Why He Curved…
 2 days ago
10.30.20
Hot Spot: This Kardashian Shared Their Experience With…
 2 days ago
10.29.20
Sony Had The PS5 Preorders Going Nuts, Thousands…
 3 days ago
10.29.20
‘Deliver By Christmas’ Star Alvina August Says Christmas…
 3 days ago
10.29.20
Armed Biden & Trump Supporters Scrap Outside Democratic…
 3 days ago
10.29.20
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Say They Were “Betrayed”…
 3 days ago
10.29.20
Martin Luther King Jr. in Jail
12-Year-Old Rapper Sentenced To 7 Years In Jail
 3 days ago
10.28.20
RIP: Jamie Foxx’s Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Has…
 4 days ago
10.28.20
Counselor Yunetta Spring Shares How To Deal With…
 4 days ago
10.27.20
Barack Obama Joins HBO’s ‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’ This…
 4 days ago
10.28.20
Photos
Close