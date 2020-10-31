‘Chappelle’s Show’ Heads To Netflix (Explicit Language Video)

If you’re not into scary movies this weekend, Netflix has just the thing for you. All 28-episodes of Chappelle’s Show hit the streaming service on Sunday. The series ran for three-ish seasons on Comedy Central between 2003 and 2006 before Dave called it quits, saying he was “burned out”.

Returning to the public eye in 2015, Chappelle signed a multi-year content deal with Netflix and has so far put out five stand-up specials on the platform.

Which are some of your favorite sketches from the show?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: