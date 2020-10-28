What’s Next RVA? Economic Wellness

10.28.20
Join Radio One Richmond, as we bring you WHAT’S NEXT RVA; a series of virtual forums designed to inform, entertain and lead to actions that will bring our community closer to our common goal.

Our fourth conversation is on the importance of building “Economic Wellness.”

Tune in Wednesday, October 28th at 5pm on our Facebook Page to hear from our moderator and expert panelists on breaking down the stigmas of economic wellness in the black community while educating you on how to build wealth.

 

Hosted & Moderated By:

Miss Community Clovia—Radio One Richmond

Panelists:

Darrick Hall-Owner of DLH Solutions

Natasha Crosby-Realtor and Investor

Latisha Coleman-Certified Credit Consultant

JB Bryan-Owner and Chief Investment Officer of JB Bryan Investment Group Inc.

