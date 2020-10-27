CLOSE
Celebrity News
Kanye West Says He Was Inspired by God to Become ‘Leader Of The Free World’

Kanye West told Joe Rogan that he was inspired to run for president by God back in 2015. “A few days before the MTV Awards it hit me in the shower. When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul. I felt that energy. I felt that spirit.”

Kanye admitted that his friends and family weren’t on board with the idea and that he stayed focused because he believed he would be a billionaire by the time he ran. “…at that time I was around 50 million dollars in debt, and I knew I had the confidence that I would be able to turn that around,” Kanye explained.

Kanye says he was also inspired by Trump’s 2016 win because it showed that someone outside of politics could win, guess he was unaware of Ronald Regan, but if the president isn’t in the cards for West, he says he’s open to running for governor of California “if it’s in God’s plan.”

Do you think Kanye would make a good president? Why or why not?

Here Are The States Actually Letting Kanye West Appear On The Ballot
