DJ Boof Comments On Wendy Williams’ Strange Behavior’

Viewers of the Wendy Williams Show have noticed a change in Wendy, particularly after the October 23rd show. Fans started suggesting on social media that she may need help/rehab. One person wrote, Wendy you need to stop your show and seriously get help. Your camp is watching you spiral instead of getting you help, shame on them.

In response, another person said, she don’t listen to them. Probably why DJ Boof left. DJ Boof entered the chat and said, exactly and it will all come. Y’all have no idea what’s really going on and everyone is afraid to speak up. This is going to play out bad.

Have you noticed anything strange when you watch the Wendy Williams Show?

