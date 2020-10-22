CLOSE
Oh Baby! “Kobe” And “Gianna” Baby Names Skyrocket

Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Gianna Maria Onore Bryant and Natalia Diamante Bryant at the Nickelodeon Kids&apos; Choice Sports Awards 2016 held at the UCLA&apos;s Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, USA on July 14, 2016.

The tributes for NBA legend Kobe Bryant continue to pour in — this time in the form of baby names. According to BabyCenter, there’s been a spike in newborns with the names Kobe and Gianna since the father-daughter duo died in a helicopter crash in January. More than 500,000 new babies are registered with the site.

Kobe vaulted from #595 on the list last year to #216 this year. Gianna jumped from #76 last year to #24 right now. Other top boy names for 2020: Liam, Noah, Jackson.

Other top girl names for 2020: Sophia, Olivia, Riley. Is your child named after someone famous?

