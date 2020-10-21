CLOSE
Rock T’s HBCU You Know Spotlight: Harris Stowe State University [WATCH]

Rock T’s HBCU You Know Spotlight is all about Harris Stowe State University in St. Louis, Missouri. The university was founded in 1857 and its mascot is the Hornets.

Today’s HBCU hero is Captain Bobby Charles Wilks, the first African-American Coast Guard aviator and the first African American to reach the rank of Coast Guard captain. He received the Air Medal for his actions while piloting his helicopter over the Pacific Ocean.

Netflix's CEO, Reed Hastings announced he will donate $120 million to HBCUs calling it "an investment in America's future." Hastings will give $40 million each to Spelman and Morehouse and $40 million to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) to be distributed across the other HBCUs.  There are a total of 107 HBCUs and only 37 historically black colleges and universities are apart of the UNCF network. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). The donation comes after the recent heightened racial tension in the country with the cases of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rashard Brooks, and Ahmaud Arbery. “There are many good places to donate, but the [historically Black colleges and universities] are 150 years old, incredibly resilient, producing an amazing number of Black graduates,” Hastings said in a CNBC interview. “We want to help draw attention to the HBCUs, to them being part of the solution for America, and for Black children to aspire to,” he added. Though the HBCU community appreciated the contribution, some expressed their frustrations with only certain schools getting the money.  More well-known universities like Howard, Spelman, Morehouse, and FAMU are known for their elitism and seem to receive donations more often than others. Between current students and alumni, Twitter users communicated their annoyance with the CEO in hopes that in the future donators will consider giving endowment to other universities in need. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBEHEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Photos
