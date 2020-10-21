CLOSE
Naomi Campbell Examines Racism Via ‘Vouge’ Cover Story

“Now the things I do are not just for me anymore. I think more of my culture and my race, as opposed to thinking about just me.”

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards "Let's Go Crazy" The GRAMMY Salute To Prince

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Naomi Campbell’s career as a trailblazing fashion icon has been well documented and revered, but her politics, however, has met its fair share of criticism for being unconventional at times. Remember the Gucci blackface sweater fiasco? Yeah. Well, that’s not the case these days.

On her latest cover story for Vogue’s November 2020 issue, the multihyphenated activist drew a clear line in the sand on her views about the oppressive state of society when it comes to race matters. Fundamentally, she reclassified what type of affliction people of color have experienced.  

 “I never used to say the word racism; I just used to say, it’s territorialism,” she said. “I never wanted people to say that I used that as an excuse, that I was throwing that word out. Now I’m happy that everyone’s all on the same page, that everyone feels comfortable to come out about their experiences without feeling some stigma. But for me, nothing’s changed. I’m going to speak the same way.”

The smoke wasn’t just for the United States.  Territorialism afflicts all nations, especially her home country.  

 Britain suffers more from denial, she says. “I’d rather have racism be right in front of my face and know what I’m dealing with, than to have it suppressed. No disrespect to the country I was born in, but we need to dig it up and bring it up and deal with it. No more chucking it down the sides.”

There is still hope for the future. She predicts the fight for equality will pay off at some point. 

“I think as a generation, as a whole, can we get reparations for our culture, for what we’ve been through? I absolutely believe we are going to get the positive outcome we deserve,” she said. “But we have to do our work in making sure we get it. I think reparations are important for the people to really see that this is something that’s been taken seriously.”

Check out the rest of her interview below.

