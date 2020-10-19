Community Clo & Ashley Etienne Chat About Early Voting In Virginia

Early Voting in Virginia is showing good numbers according to the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP) and there are so many ways to vote. Early voting ends in Virginia on October 31, 2020. Look up your voter registration office here.

Ashley Etienne is the Senior Advisor for the Joe Biden for President Campaign. She is a critical thinker, strategist and effective communicator. She was appointed in 2014 to work in the Obama White House. According to worth.com, Etienne has not only been a trusted advisor to President Barack Obama and Speaker Nancy Pelosi but has consulted Fortune 500 executives, top entertainers and others on national campaigns.

Etienne called into the ‘I AM Community’ Report to talk about Early Voting in Virginia….

